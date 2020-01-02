SRI brings Christmas cheer to Garland Hall Children's Home
ANCHOVY, St James — Team members from Sandals Resorts International's (SRI)head office recently brought the holiday spirit and some timely Christmas cheer to the children and staff of the Garland Hall Children's Home in Anchovy, St James.
As part of the head office's special Christmas outreach, team members were asked to suggest possible beneficiaries and thereafter cast their votes for their favourite submission.
Garland Hall, home to 26 children between the ages of eight and 19, was voted the team members' top choice.
Graciously receiving donations of household items, toiletries, school supplies and a sumptuous fare of traditional Christmas lunch, Lorna Gordon, matron of the home, expressed gratitude.
“We are grateful. We are happy that you came here and shared your time, energy, donations and food with us. We love presents, but we love it with the 'ce' even more, and so we are overwhelmed that you came here to share your presence with us,” said Gordon.
Sandals Resorts International's Group Manager, Communications and Public Relations Sheryl McGaw-Douse said the company was delighted to be able to bring Christmas cheer to the children and staff of Garland Hall.
“We are very happy that we were able to share our time and of course resources with the Garland Hall family, especially at this time of the year. We are also pleased that we were able to directly involve our team in this initiative by not only having them as volunteers but by allowing them to choose the organisation that benefited from this outreach,” said McGaw-Douse.
