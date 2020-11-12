St Anthony's Kitchen providing meals and more for Negril children

NEGRIL, Westmoreland - Known for providing hot meals to residents of Negril and its environs, St Anthony's Kitchen has over the years evolved into much more.

Located on the White Hall main road in the resort town, the kitchen, managed by the Franciscan Friars of Mary, Gate of Heaven Catholic Church in Negril, with support from the Rotary Club of Negril, was initially opened to operate as a soup kitchen to feed homeless adults.

However, shortly after opening in April 2017, children started showing up at the kitchen, even on days when they were supposed to be in school.

Joan Taylor-Cooney, coordinator of the Get Kids to School programme and community service director for the Rotary Club of Negril, told the Jamaica Observer West that, “it was at this time that we started questioning the parents for the reason the kids were out of school, and we found out that the parents simply could not afford to send them [to school].

“This is what propelled us to launch the Get Kids to School programme,” she stressed.

Under the initiative, some children are provided with lunch and bus fares, while others are transported to school by two buses that were purchased by the Rotary Club of Negril.

But, although schools are closed for physical attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Taylor-Cooney said many students are still in need of the support.

In light of this, she noted that students are still able to get their meals each day at the kitchen, which has seen an average of about 60 children getting meals each day.

To combat other challenges being faced by these students, the premises that houses the St Anthony's Kitchen has been equipped with a Wi-Fi hotspot.

“We have gotten a MiFi device that provides the Internet, which we have been allowing the children in the community to use at will. Not many are aware of it as yet because we just received it a few weeks ago, but as time progresses the information will be shared,” said Taylor-Cooney, adding that plans are being put in place to create various hot spots in and around Negril.

Additionally, Taylor-Cooney stated that some students have been gifted with tablets, while others are awaiting supplies from overseas shipment, expressing that, “the cost to purchase these devices locally are ridiculous.”

Jacqueline Brown, education officer at the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, has commended Taylor-Cooney and her team for the work they have been doing in the community, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“What happened in COVID too is that some teachers would use this [St Anthony's Kitchen] as a drop-off point for students residing in Mount Airy,” she noted.

“Teachers would drop off the assignments here, parents would come and collect, then drop off completed assignments, and teachers picked them back up. It's a school work centre too. The ministry of education is extremely grateful to them for helping us in all the ways they do.”

Taylor-Cooney said her team has also established what is known as a 'Get Registered' programme which started off by assisting children in obtaining documents needed for registration at schools.

“It started off with the children who required birth certificates and other documentations for school. When the laws changed to require these documents for school enrolment, we were amazed at how many were without these documents, so we launched the programme,” she told the Observer West.

She, however, pointed out that the programme does not only assist children, but adults as well.

“Without these documents they cannot access government assistance or get a job. The programme is heavily supported as they see the need. Sometimes we have a busload of persons shuttling out of town to do the necessary applications,” she noted.

All programmes at the kitchen are supported by various benefactors and fund-raising platforms.

Taylor-Cooney highlighted that the Kitchen now feeds up to 300 people daily, which is a 100 per cent increase over previous years.

Over the years, St Anthony's Kitchen has received donations in several forms, especially from tourists visiting the Franciscan Friars of Mary, Gate of Heaven Catholic Church.

This has assisted the kitchen to also supply students with uniforms which are sold at a reduced rate, school bags and other school supplies, in addition to covering examinations fees.

“Whatever the need is, we jump into action. We are multifaceted,” Taylor-Cooney stressed.