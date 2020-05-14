St Barnabas Anglican Mother's Union gives back for Child's Month
GEORGE'S PLAIN, Westmoreland - In recognition of Child's Month and during this time of the COVID-19 pandemic, the mother's union department of the St Barnabas Anglican Church, in this rural community, donated a care package consisting of toiletries, juices, snacks and other nutritional items to a family of nine in the area.
Andrea Spencer, a resident of George's Plain and a mother of seven, said she has been struggling to make ends meet during this period.
Due to the COVID -19 pandemic, the father of the children is out of a job, and Spencer's workweek has been cut drastically to three days per week.
The mother and her children, whose ages range from four to 15 years, expressed gratitude for the package, stressing that it will go a far way in helping them.
Nesta Coates, a member of the mother's union, expressed the wish that other groups and individuals will come forward and assist the less fortunate.
“We hope others may be inspired and do the same,” she stressed.
—Rosalee Wood
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy