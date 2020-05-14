St Barnabas Anglican Mother's Union gives back for Child's Month

GEORGE'S PLAIN, Westmoreland - In recognition of Child's Month and during this time of the COVID-19 pandemic, the mother's union department of the St Barnabas Anglican Church, in this rural community, donated a care package consisting of toiletries, juices, snacks and other nutritional items to a family of nine in the area.

Andrea Spencer, a resident of George's Plain and a mother of seven, said she has been struggling to make ends meet during this period.

Due to the COVID -19 pandemic, the father of the children is out of a job, and Spencer's workweek has been cut drastically to three days per week.

The mother and her children, whose ages range from four to 15 years, expressed gratitude for the package, stressing that it will go a far way in helping them.

Nesta Coates, a member of the mother's union, expressed the wish that other groups and individuals will come forward and assist the less fortunate.

“We hope others may be inspired and do the same,” she stressed.

—Rosalee Wood