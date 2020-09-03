St James police hosts successful virtual literacy summer camp

MONTEGO BAY, St James - Some 70 children from the communities of Salt Spring and Cambridge participated in the recently completed St James Police Division Virtual Literacy Summer Camp 2020, which was successfully held via Zoom .

In fact, last year the police hosted a four-week children's summer camp in Salt Spring in the parish which saw 128 participants, but with the threat of the spread of the COVID-19, the decision was taken to host this year's camp on a virtual platform.

Stakeholders in the parish have high praises for commander of the St James Police Division Superintendent Vernon Ellis and his team for staging the two-week event, which forms a part of the police division's social intervention efforts.

The programme, which ran from August 10 to 25, was held in collaboration with the Jamaica Social Investment Fund's (JSIF) Integrated Community Development Project.

Meanwhile, head of the Area One Police Division, ACP Clifford Chambers is recommending that the programme be replicated across the 19 police divisions.

“….the things that came out as a result of the training that you see manifesting itself at the graduation, we can safely say that it was a success, it is just something that I hope that we can continue, we can replicate elsewhere because the outcome, the feedback, was simply excellent,” the Area One commander articulated.

Speaking at the graduation exercise last year, Commissioner of Police Antony Anderson also suggested that the programme be taken on across other parishes.

“This is not a short-term relationship that we are building here. This is not a sprint, this is a marathon and we are going to be here with you for the long haul and we will also be replicating this in other communities here in St James, and also in other parishes,” the police commissioner noted.

President of the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Janet Silvera, who was the guest speaker at this year's virtual graduation ceremony, wants the programme to be hosted in other volatile communities, arguing that it is a meaningful tool to curb criminal activities.

“I would like to see this [school summer programme] expanded to other communities that are in need as well. I would like to see the business community help to sustain such a programme because at the end of the day, it is all of us who will benefit. This is an investment in the future of what you really want your city to be,” Silvera argued.

“It's empowering and it is very encouraging to see how involved and how committed the police are in relation to these types of interventions in communities where otherwise other people of bad influences could take over. What the police ideally is doing, is ensuring that before anybody else can get to these youngsters, they are the ones who reach them first and make life-changing impacts on their lives.”

Superintendent Ellis noted that main objective of this year's camp was to perpetuate the work which began in Salt Spring, in an effort to strengthen police/ citizen relationships.

This mandate, he said, was carried out by the St James Community Safety and Security Branch team members and communityvolunteers.

The children, who were taught several measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, took part in poetry sessions and craft-making exercises via Zoom.

Superintendent Ellis revealed that campers were also given the opportunity to be involved in fitness sessions virtually which substituted for active game sessions that would be done at a regular camp.

“On a designated day, campers went on a virtual field trip to the Hope Zoo, Blue Mountain and Port Royal. Despite not being there in person they were able to view three of the historic sites found in Jamaica and to broaden their knowledge base. Sessions ran smoothly each day as the Zoom platform was monitored throughout,” Superintendent Ellis declared.

Some 25 of the 70 participants were presented with tablets to address “issues such as Internet accessibility and availability of devices were raised”.