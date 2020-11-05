St James police to take action against individuals flouting COVID-19 protocols

MONTEGO BAY, St James - The St James police have warned that they will be moving to clamp down on taxi operators who are found to be in breach of the COVID-19 protocols.

According to Inspector Franklin Hunter, who is assigned to the Mount Salem Police Station, the police have been receiving complaints from the Cornwall Courts community that taxi operators are not ensuring that commuters wear masks and are transporting more than the stipulated number of passengers in their vehicles as required by Government, as part of efforts to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

He stressed that the police are being blamed for not taking enough action.

“Now, we are asking you to desist and to obey those protocols. They [the public] are blaming the police that they are not taking enough action. So, that means that we are going to take more action. So, I am asking you to prevent us from taking more action,” urged Inspector Hunter.

He was addressing a recent meeting held at the Cornwall Courts Community Centre with health officials, residents and taxi operators.

Cornwall Courts, which is currently experiencing an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, was placed under special area curfew on October 23, which is expected to come to an end tomorrow.

The community has so far registered some 56 cases of the virus with 31 recoveries, 24 active cases and one death. Besides, recent swab samples collected from some 92 residents for testing in one day had returned results of 14 positive cases a concern to health officials.

At the meeting, the transport operators called for more support in combating the virus.

According to one taxi operator, who did not give his name, it is costing them huge sums of money to equip themselves with the necessary items to minimise the risk of being infected by the virus.

As such, he had asked Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton, who was present at the meeting, if it is possible for the Government to donate masks and sanitisers to them, or provide an outlet where they can be sourced at a discounted price.

However, Dr Tufton noted that while the Government can, and have been intervening, he is not sure if the State will be able to provide such assistance to a population of three million people on a regular basis.

Another taxi operator, Ricardo Clarke, who had a family member that contracted the virus, and was placed under quarantine, noted that apart from the stigma faced “when the economic and support part is not there, that is where the mental drain comes in because you feel like everybody is putting you one side”.

The operator argued that people without the necessary support may want to break out of their isolation or quarantine period.

One female taxi operator also suggested that in the interim the Government could consider rolling back the $7.00-per-litre tax on petrol which was imposed in March 2015, in an effort to ease the burden faced by operators.

The levy was implemented to fund the oil-hedging mechanism, which the Government had put in place to cushion the economy against shocks from rising oil prices.