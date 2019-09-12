St James residents logging on to new Digicel Home Internet service

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Telecommunications provider Digicel says consumers in several communities in St James are showing an overwhelming preference for the new Digicel Home wireless Internet service, which offers fast, convenient Wi-Fi to households in mainly rural areas.

“From a survey of customers who attended the recently held Digicel 'Saucy Summa' road show held in Sam Sharpe Square, the company found that most attendees were interested in signing up for the new service,” Digicel said in a release.

According to Digicel, the residents were mainly from Cornwall Gardens, Porto Bello, Irwindale, Rosemount Gardens and surrounding communities where the service is now available.

Digicel Home, which was launched in St James in early July, offers much faster data speeds than the wireless broadband network which has been serving the areas for several years.

Faster data throughput means that customers can now enjoy a wider array of online content, including TV and video streaming, online gaming, larger downloads and the ability to connect multiple devices.

“This proves that distance is becoming less of an impediment to high-speed online access,” commented Dave-Michael Laing, Home and Entertainment Consumer Manager at Digicel.

“Using an advanced, high-speed broadband network to deepen rural internet penetration is very important to us. Our shiny, new TDD-LTE network connects families to the vast online world of information and entertainment from the comfort of their homes.”

The Digicel Home service is also available in sections of St Ann, Trelawny and parts of Kingston.