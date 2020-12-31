St JMC partners with New Fortress Energy to bring Christmas cheer to children's homes

MONTEGO BAY, St James - The St James Municipal Corporation recently partnered with LNG provider, New Fortress Energy (NFE), through its foundation, to provide Christmas gifts for the Blossom Gardens Childcare facility, Robin's Nest and the SOS Children's Village in Barrett Town— three children's home in the parish.

Councillor for the Spring Gardens Division Dwight Crawford, who was present at the handing-over ceremony at the SOS Children's Village, expressed gratitude to the company for its donation.

“It's been such a difficult year for everyone, and with our already limited resources maxed out, these vulnerable children's homes have not had the usual support that they'd get from the corporate community. So, we are deeply grateful to New Fortress Energy Foundation for their continuous generosity and unwavering commitment to our community,” said Crawford.

“It means so much to the children who are housed in these homes because in most cases many of them do not have or know their families. We are also very grateful for the donation of toys for the third-consecutive year. Just a few months ago, NFE was here distributing back-to-school aid to over 300 primary and high school students and a few months later, they were back with tablet support for one of our primary schools. Our sincerest appreciation to New Fortress Energy; we wish the company continued success and all the best for the new year.”

Similar sentiments were echoed by Marjorie Henry-Elliott, interim village director at SOS Children's Village.

“We are eternally grateful for every donation that puts a smile on the faces of our children and so our heartfelt thanks to New Fortress Energy Foundation for thinking of us,” Henry-Elliott remarked.

For her part, Verona Carter, VP at New Fortress Energy, said; “Christmas is such a special time of year that inspires happiness, love and hope for everyone. At New Fortress Energy, we are thrilled to be able to give gifts to these children and show them our genuine care.”

“We know that these gifts will help create happiness, laughter and fond memories for these little ones during the Christmas celebration, which is exactly what we set out to do,” Carter said.

Over the Yuletide season, New Fortress Energy Foundation has donated over 2,500 toys to children across the communities in which they operate including Old Harbour, St Catherine and in Hayes, Clarendon.