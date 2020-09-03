Students, community-based organisations benefit from JPS Foundation's benevolence

MONTEGO BAY, St James - The JPS Foundation delivered 300 back- to-school packages to students in the parishes of Hanover, St James and Trelawny, last weekend.

According to Allaine Harvey, programmes officer at JPS, the foundation donated 100 bag packs, school-related stationery, book vouchers, face masks, hand sanitisers and water bottles to the students. He added that community-based organisations within the respective parishes were also gifted with care packages.

“The JPSF back- to-school outreach is a yearly initiative that has grown immensely over time. It is a critical means by which we give back to our customers, engage potential customers and reaffirmed our commitment to youth and community development,” he told the Jamaica Observer West.

He noted that community-based organisations such as Farm/ Rose Heights CDC in St James and Spicy Hill Youth Club in Trelawny, the JPSF Energy Club schools, as well as walk-in customers at the JPS customer care offices, registered poor and general requests received from individuals for assistance, also benefited under the initiative.

