Sudu Mos-I enjoys huge buzz out west with new single

NEGRIL, Westmoreland - Dancehall artiste Sudu Mos-I has his eyes set on dancehall glory.

The hard-working deejay who hails from West End, Negril, is determined to be the first major dancehall act from the resort town which is known worldwide for its famous white sand beach.

“It has always been my dream to be a successful recording artiste. I have been deejaying and singing since I was a child. I was born with the talent to write lyrics and sing, the Creator gave me these gifts for a reason. So, I am working hard to make a name for myself in the music biz and I know it won't be long before I become a household name in dancehall music,” said Sudu.

He's currently riding a wave of success with his latest single titled Life of a Choppa.

The single, which was produced by fast-rising Negril-based producer Mario “DJ Stinez” Connell, was released on Stinez Entertainment label in April.

“My new single is doing well, it's getting a lot of support from DJs in Negril and surrounding areas. My management team and I are going to launch a full-scale promotional tour islandwide for this single before the end of this month. We believe that it has the potential to be a big hit and we're going to do everything possible to make it happen,” he said.

Sudu Mos-I is currently busy in the studios working on new projects.

“I'm working on some new singles with DJ Stinez and I'm also doing some work with my manager, Ralston Barrett, for his daughter's label, Symphony B Records. I plan to drop a lot of new music for the rest of 2020,” he disclosed.

A surveyor by profession (given name) Dwayaine Jarrett, launched his recording career in 2014 with a song titled Cool and Quiet.