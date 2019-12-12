Sunset Soiree Brunch for Pier One
MONTEGO BAY, St James — The promoters of Sunset Soirée Brunch Party are looking to reflect the rich, bold colours of the sunset, when the event unfolds this Sunday at Montego Bay's coastal hot spot, Pier One.
The event is the creation of fashion lover Christina Clarke, owner of The Hanger Styleloft, and represents a fusion of fashion, great food and entertainment with the anticipation of a brilliant sunset, as part of the backdrop and ambiance associated with Pier One.
“I wanted to create an event that combines my love for fashion with awesome entertainment and food. I'm particularly happy that I could partner with Tracy Rebel T' Gayle, she's a lover of fashion, like myself, and has been receiving rave reviews since opening her eatery, Rebel T's Kitchen,” said Clarke.
She added that she is pleased with the feedback she has been getting from the planned staging of the event.
“I'm super excited, the response has been terrific. We are paying attention to our décor, food selection and style of play from the DJs because we want to create the best possible experience with everything designed to ignite all the senses,” she told the Jamaica Observer West.
The food court will feature traditional food fare with a twist courtesy of Rebel T's Kitchen, with menu choices including lobster, shrimp, curried goat, conch, pork, fish, and chicken, as well as other treats.
Entertainment duties have been entrusted to Montego Bay juggernauts DJ Blu and TC Insomniak and fast-rising stars YM Entertainment.
“This is an opportunity for patrons to be bold with your fashion choices and colours, to let out the inner fashionista and at the same time enjoy a space for like-minded fashion forward risk-takers. This is my first event and I'm doing everything for it to be remembered as one of the highlights to close off the year,” Clarke explained.
Tickets cost $4,000 at the gate and $3,000 pre-sold. Ticket outlets include Pier One, Loud Fashion and The Mannequin in Montego Bay and Pepper's Jerk Centre in Falmouth.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy