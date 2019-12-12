Sunset Soiree Brunch for Pier One

MONTEGO BAY, St James — The promoters of Sunset Soirée Brunch Party are looking to reflect the rich, bold colours of the sunset, when the event unfolds this Sunday at Montego Bay's coastal hot spot, Pier One.

The event is the creation of fashion lover Christina Clarke, owner of The Hanger Styleloft, and represents a fusion of fashion, great food and entertainment with the anticipation of a brilliant sunset, as part of the backdrop and ambiance associated with Pier One.

“I wanted to create an event that combines my love for fashion with awesome entertainment and food. I'm particularly happy that I could partner with Tracy Rebel T' Gayle, she's a lover of fashion, like myself, and has been receiving rave reviews since opening her eatery, Rebel T's Kitchen,” said Clarke.

She added that she is pleased with the feedback she has been getting from the planned staging of the event.

“I'm super excited, the response has been terrific. We are paying attention to our décor, food selection and style of play from the DJs because we want to create the best possible experience with everything designed to ignite all the senses,” she told the Jamaica Observer West.

The food court will feature traditional food fare with a twist courtesy of Rebel T's Kitchen, with menu choices including lobster, shrimp, curried goat, conch, pork, fish, and chicken, as well as other treats.

Entertainment duties have been entrusted to Montego Bay juggernauts DJ Blu and TC Insomniak and fast-rising stars YM Entertainment.

“This is an opportunity for patrons to be bold with your fashion choices and colours, to let out the inner fashionista and at the same time enjoy a space for like-minded fashion forward risk-takers. This is my first event and I'm doing everything for it to be remembered as one of the highlights to close off the year,” Clarke explained.

Tickets cost $4,000 at the gate and $3,000 pre-sold. Ticket outlets include Pier One, Loud Fashion and The Mannequin in Montego Bay and Pepper's Jerk Centre in Falmouth.