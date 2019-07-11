Super Star win Hanover KO

LUCEA, Hanover - Super Star FC won the Hanover Football Association/Mayor Knock-out competition beating Lucea United 2-1 in the final played at Watson-Taylor Park in Lucea on Sunday.

All three goals came in the second half as Super Star FC took the first title of the Hanover FA season.

Shaquille Brown gave Super Star the lead in the 48th minute and Roydel Moncrieffe doubled the advantage when he converted a penalty in the 67th minute.

Orlando Barrett pulled one back in the 84th minute for Lucea United but they were unable to even force extra time.

- Paul Reid