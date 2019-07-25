SVL Sam Sharpe Square

Nichola Samuda (left) shares a photo op with MC Pretty Boy Floyd after winning a 43” Samsung Full HD TV as part of the Supreme Ventures Cash Pot in the Streets promotion in Sam Sharpe Square last week Friday. Participants got a chance to win high-quality appliances and cash prizes, champagne and more opportunities for winnings in the life-sized Mega Ball Pit. Montego Bay's staging was the culmination of the 4th annual event that saw editions in Mandela Park in Kingston, Falmouth, Trelawny, and Linstead, St Catherine.

