Tablet drive at Troy High reaping success

TROY, Trelawny - Twelve students at the Troy High School in Trelawny are now owners of tablets donated by returning resident Austin Hyman and his family, while three more are in possession of the device courtesy of the Trelawny Co-operative Credit Union.

Hyman told the Jamaica Observer West that he empathises with many of the students who are without devices because he knows that some of the parents are unable to afford them.

“I heard about the plight of the children and I contacted Miss Erica Murray from Super Plus in Mandeville and she ordered 24 tablets. I gave 12 to Troy High and distributed the rest in Mandeville. It cost me $330,000 so that was my family's contribution because the children need to learn. Children are the future and I will always help where I can,” explained Hyman.

Principal of Troy High School Eddie White, who expressed gratitude for the donation, thanked Hyman and his family as well as the Trelawny Cooperative Credit Union.

“Kudos to this family and the credit union for their kind support; these students will be extremely happy to receive their tablets and laptops to sign in online to continue their education,” said Whyte.

“The tablet drive is ongoing and the school solicits the support of good Samaritans who want to help. We bless God for making our school the 'Theatre of His Grace', in Trelawny.

He noted that 15 more students at the school are in need of gadgets to access online learning.

The tablet drive at the deep-rural school was launched in October.

— Onome Sido