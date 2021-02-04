Tablets for Hanover students

Front row, from left: Agepha Johnson, Rhodes Hall High; Akennaton Chisholm, Lucea Primary; Joshua Wallace, Lucea Primary and Trevor Craig, who collected on behalf of Tajay Harris of Merlene Ottey High School, join Youth Arise: Community Development Foundation of Hanover directors (back row, from left) John Campbell, Alfred Reid and Anthony Marks, after receiving their laptop computers donated by the foundation during a ceremony held at the Grand Palladium Hotel and Resort in Hanover, on Saturday.

The foundation is a non-profit, non-Governmental organisation established four years ago, aimed at promoting community development in Lucea, Hanover, through the implementation of various programmes including sport and arts. However, the novel corona virus pandemic has resulted in the group making changes to its objectives by committing to the distribution of online learning equipment to students in the parish.

(Photo: Anthony Lewis)