Tablets for students

Ricardo Scott (left), teacher at Godfrey Stewart High School; Garold Hamilton (back row, third left), president, DTR Foundation; and Member of Parliament for Westmoreland Central George Wright (right) join tablet recipients from the school after they received the gadgets from the foundation recently.

Over the past few weeks, the DTR Foundation donated 80 tablets to various schools in Westmoreland, including Manning's School, Sir Clifford Primary and Infant, Savanna-la-Mar Primary, Unity Primary, Little London High School, Godfrey Stewart High School, Grange Hill School and Howard Cooke Primary in St James.

(Photo: Rosalee Wood)