Team Sangster 5K Run/ Walk raises US$18,500

MONTEGO BAY, St James - Approximately US$18,500 was raised for charity from the inaugural Team Sangster 5K Run/Walk hosted by MBJ Airports Limited, operator of the Sangster International Airport (SIA), held recently in Montego Bay.

The bulk of the funds raised will be donated to hurricane relief for The Abaco Islands in The Bahamas while the remaining US$3,500 will go towards upgrades at the Victory Whitehouse Early Childhood Centre, in St James, a MBJ community outreach project, according to a release from the organisers.

“We are grateful to Team Sangster, which includes airport staff, partners and friends, who supported the cause and helped us to meet our goal, not just financially, but also in promoting health and wellness, and a deep sense of community among all stakeholders” said Dr Rafael Echevarne, CEO of MBJ Airports Limited.

Over 500 participants took part in the race that was organised by Running Events Jamaica.

Former Spot Valley high runner Tyrese Reid completed the 5K Run event in a time of 16 minutes, 54 seconds to win the first prize of a return ticket, courtesy of Spirit Airlines.

Garth Abbott was second and received airline tickets from Virgin Atlantic, while third-placed Ricardo Cunningham received a weekend for two at Secrets Resorts.

The winner of the walk race, Julliet Reeves, also received tickets from Spirit Airlines, second-placed Noel Wedderburn received two airline tickets courtesy of COPA Airlines, while third placed, Worren Paisley, received dinner for two at Sugar Mill Restaurant at Half Moon.