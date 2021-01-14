Tech for Youth donates tablets to Westmoreland students

SAVANNA-LA-MAR, Westmoreland — The Westmoreland-based Tech for Youth last month distributed 59 tablets to students across the parish.

The brainchild of Ivel Murray-Grant, the Tech for Youth initiative stemmed from the current challenges being faced by students who had no choice but to transition to online learning.

Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, schools were ordered closed as part of efforts to slow the spread of the disease.

However, many students were not equipped with the necessary gadgets to participate.

“There are many socio-economic ills plaguing the Jamaican society and I felt compelled to help make a difference within my parish,” Grant told the Jamaica Observer West.

“Education has always been touted as a vehicle to acquire social mobility which is why I place such a high value on ensuring less fortunate children have the tools necessary to adequately level the playing field against their more fortunate counterparts. As Malcolm X stated, 'Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today'.”

The Tech for Youth Committee comprises 11 members from the Manning's School 1985 alumni group. The committee is chaired by Clement Boyd, and was funded by Westmoreland native Kirk Rankine, the main benefactor, the Manning's School 1985 Alumni group, as well as private citizens.

Students who have so far benefited from the initiative attend the Broughton Primary, Little London Primary, George's Plain Primary, Peggy Barry Primary, Town Head Primary, Negril All-Age, Coke's View Primary, Enfield Primary, New Hope Primary and Junior High, Frome Technical High, and Manning's School.

Tech for Youth says it aims to close the prevailing gap between students and access to tablets by supporting Jamaica's National Strategic Education Plan 2030, whose mandate is to “enhance student learning by increasing the use of information and communication technology in preparation for life in the national and global communities”.