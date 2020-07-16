Thanks, Hi-Pro
Nine-year-old Trelawny farmer Jehvado Henry (centre) is flanked by (from left) Hi-Pro representative Paul Thompson; Commanding Officer for the Trelawny Police Division Superintendent Kirk Ricketts; Sergeant Tyrone Nickle and Deputy Superintendent Christopher Bowen, also of the Trelawny Police Division, at the Falmouth Police Station last week, after receiving two bags of chicken feed from Hi-Pro, through the Jamaica Broilers Group's Hi-Pro #GROWSTRONG campaign, launched four weeks ago.
The company has so far facilitated the distribution of over 285 crop kits and 650 bags of Hi-Pro Feed to assist small farmers affected by COVID-19.
The five-month-long initiative will see the company donating more than 3,000 bags of Hi-Pro Feed and more than 900 crop kits to small farmers across the island. More than 2,000 farmers are set to benefit from the initiative. (Photo: Alan Lewin)
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy