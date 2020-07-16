Thanks, Hi-Pro

Nine-year-old Trelawny farmer Jehvado Henry (centre) is flanked by (from left) Hi-Pro representative Paul Thompson; Commanding Officer for the Trelawny Police Division Superintendent Kirk Ricketts; Sergeant Tyrone Nickle and Deputy Superintendent Christopher Bowen, also of the Trelawny Police Division, at the Falmouth Police Station last week, after receiving two bags of chicken feed from Hi-Pro, through the Jamaica Broilers Group's Hi-Pro #GROWSTRONG campaign, launched four weeks ago.

The company has so far facilitated the distribution of over 285 crop kits and 650 bags of Hi-Pro Feed to assist small farmers affected by COVID-19.

The five-month-long initiative will see the company donating more than 3,000 bags of Hi-Pro Feed and more than 900 crop kits to small farmers across the island. More than 2,000 farmers are set to benefit from the initiative. (Photo: Alan Lewin)