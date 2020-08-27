Tip Sip Nails Bar opens amid COVID-19 pandemic

MONTEGO BAY, St James - The onset of the dreaded COVID-19 disease has brought with it uncertainties in several industries and businesses.

And while many have experienced economic fallout, the proprietors of Tip Sip Nails Bar have decided to look beyond prevailing conditions to embark on opening a new entity. They have also made a call for improvements in service delivery in the sector.

Tip Sip Nails Bar was recently opened inside the Icon Feare-View Mall at Fairview in Montego Bay.

During an interview with the Jamaica Observer West, Annette Maxwell, co-owner of Tip Sip Nails Bar, explained that the decision to go ahead with the opening despite the prevailing business climate was not an easy one.

She expressed the belief however that adapting and following safety protocols will allow businesses to prevail.

“My husband and I looked at what was happening in several industries and we decided that if we adhered to the safety protocols and implemented our plan of delivering the best customer service, then there would not be only hope, but a feasible course to opening our business. We didn't come to this decision lightly, as this was in train before [COVID-19 pandemic] and a sizable investment for us. We consulted and the general consensus is that despite the downturn in business, the market is expected to rebound and the resilience of Jamaicans cannot be discounted,” Maxwell argued.

“Customer service for me is key and will be a major thrust for our business, every patron that enters our establishment will be treated to cocktails. Training our staff is also a key component. We went for Kasandra Simpson from Miami and she will also be available for appointments. Delivering the latest trends, styles and products to include dips, gel polishes and over 200 colours with additions to come, plus reducing wait times will also give us an edge in the market.”

Wayne Cummings, the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MBCCI) redevelopment chairman, in welcoming the opening of Tip Sip Nails Bar said the chamber is always pleased to see the opening of new businesses in the resort city. “But it is even more gratifying to see these openings at a time when most businesses are struggling with the continuous curve balls served by COVID-19,” said Cummings.

“We celebrate with Orlando and Annette their steely resolve to press forward with their dream of opening this unique salon. This is a grateful city for your bringing additional jobs and commercial activity to Montego Bay and we wish you all possible successes for this venture.”