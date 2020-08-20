Tip Sip opens in ICON Feare-View Mall

Annette Maxwell (third left), CEO, Tip Sip Nails Bar, and Caroline Jarrett (fourth left) raise a toast with staff members of the new salon, during a grand opening cocktail party inside the business located at Icon Feare-View Mall at Fairview in Montego Bay, recently.

The new entity will feature the latest in nail design and styles, and the owners have also pledged to improve customer service in the space through the use of technology.

(Photo: Aceion Cunningham)