Tomlinson wants to better relationship with clubs during new term
LLANDILO, Westmoreland - Newly re-elected president of the Westmoreland Football Association, Everton Tomlinson, says his new executive will seek to rebuild strained relationships with their affiliates.
Last Friday, Tomlinson's slate swept all the positions after defeating former General Secretary Devon Maxwell 23-12 in the elections held at the FA's offices at Llandilo, to return to the position he has led for the last 17 years.
While saying “the process of developing football will continue with this new executive,” Tomlinson said they are going to seek to improve the relationship with the clubs.
“We have to do better with the relationship with the clubs as it was obvious there was some distance between us,” Tomlinson told the Jamaica Observer West on Monday.
Dr Kevin McIntyre was elected first vice-president, beating Kevin Ruddock 21-10; Henroy Kelly was elected as the second vice-president; Hector Thompson is the third vice-president; Sylvia Walters is the general secretary, while Beverley Spence-Chin was returned as the treasurer.
Tomlinson told the Observer West that Dr McIntyre would be in charge of the overall administration in the association, as he expressed optimism that the new executive will be effective.
“This new executive is vibrant and they will do the work they were elected to do, once they do their work we will be okay,” he argued.
Meanwhile, Tomlinson said the Major League competition will start in January. This, he added, will give the clubs time to “do their business in the transfer window”, that would open on January 1.
