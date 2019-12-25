Traditional Christmas celebrations being steadily eroded says Trelawny centenarian

SHERWOOD CONTENT, Trelawny

For Sylvia Bernard Hall, who celebrated the 100th anniversary of her birth recently, the tradition of the exciting Christmas celebrations she became accustomed to growing up as a young girl in her rural community here, have steadily eroded by recent generations.

“Those Christmases were lovely more than now. These Christmases are not the Christmas of old. Our days were loving and beautiful Christmas,” said Hall.

The centenarian reflected that throughout her young adult years, during the Christmas season, it was customary for a team and supporters from her Sherwood Content district to visit another community across the island to engage in a cricket match, or her community hosting a visiting team.

“We used to have different clubs come and play ball [cricket] and we young ladies formed rings and enjoyed ourselves. But we not seeing these things again,” she expressed.

She also reminisced that community members would use whitewash to paint the stones in their yards, practices which, she said, have been extinct from her community during the Yuletide season nowadays.

“We used to put out the stones and whitewash them and all those things,” the senior citizen told the Jamaica Observer West.

She was speaking to the newspaper following a glitzy appreciation and thanksgiving service held in her honour at the Paradise Orchards Event Centre in Perth Town, Trelawny on Sunday, December 15, a day shy of her 100th birth date.

Having been baptised in the Sherwood Content Seventh-day Adventist Church from the age of 29 years, Hall, who over the years has served the church in different capacities, including singing on the choir, attributes her longevity to God's blessings.

“The spirit of God is working with me, that's why I live so long. And I do plenty hard work in the garden weeding grass, planting banana, planting corn,” she noted.

She added that her diet is mostly made up of yam, banana, breadfruit, cocoa, potato, chicken, and plenty vegetables.

The century year-old woman is described by one of her daughters, Iris Munroe Williams, as a loving individual.

“She is quite religious, love her church, love to sing, was a choir member and still a member of the church,” said Williams.

One church brother, Kinsley Titer, who was among the church members who toasted the long-living Hall, told the Observer West that every Saturday, Hall, accompanied by her relatives, walk to church, which is not far from her home. He added that she is always the first person arriving at the church.

The centenarian disclosed that her love for the Seventh-day church developed since she was a child and used to accompany her father to worship there.

“When I was little my father was going to the Adventist church and every Sabbath I follow him go there. There was a crusade going on in the church and I accepted the message and I was baptised 1948. And since that time I am still in the message,” she said.

Hall expressed gratitude that she has no ailments and is fully cognitive.

“No, no I have no ailments and I can read big print without glasses. But when small prints I use the glasses to see the songs and to read. And I remember many things, all plenty of my brethren and sisters them who migrate, some gone to England, some Canada and I remember plenty of the girls who were on the choir singing with me,” said Hall.