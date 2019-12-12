Traffic changes for Falmouth during festive season
FALMOUTH, Trelawny — In anticipation of increased traffic volumes during the festive season, the National Works Agency (NWA) is advising that a new one-way system will be implemented along Market Street and Georges Street in Falmouth, Trelawny.
These changes will come into effect on December 17, and will remain for the duration of the Yuletide season.
According to Janel Ricketts, the NWA's community relations officer for the western region, the decision comes on the heels of a meeting with representatives from the Trelawny Municipal Corporation, NWA, Jamaica Constabulary Force, Island Traffic Authority and the Jamaica Fire Brigade.
Ricketts said that the changes will affect the section of Market Street between the new commercial centre and the intersection of Market and Trelawny Street, adding that Georges Street will become a one-way in an easterly direction from Market Street onto Tharpe Street, and also from Crooked Street onto Tharpe Street.
This new one-way system will primarily impact commuters travelling out of the town centre of Falmouth towards the North Coast Highway.
Ricketts said that motorists seeking to exit the town of Falmouth may travel via Harbour Street and then onto the new roadway which was constructed in the vicinity of Gate 5 of the Falmouth Pier.
And in a further bid to mitigate congestion during the festive season, the Trelawny Municipal Corporation has designated Tharpe Street and Duke Street as no parking areas, while parking will be permitted along sections of Market Street.
She urged motorists to obey the warning signs that will be posted.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy