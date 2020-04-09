Trelawny-based Organic Growth Holdings assists in fight against COVID-19
CLARK'S TOWN, Trelawny — In response to the growing demand for alcohol to produce hand-sanitisers on the island in the wake of COVID-19, CBD wellness company Organic Growth Holdings Inc (OGH), last Friday, donated 270 gallons of organic, non-denatured alcohol to the Ministry of Health.
The alcohol will be used directly in the health sector to contain the spread of COVID-19, according to Everton Anderson, CEO of the National Health Fund (NHF).
In expressing thanks to OGH, Anderson added that, “[The] donation of alcohol will go a far way in maintaining a clean and safe work environment in the health sector as we work together to contain the spread of COVID-19.”
OGH, based in Trelawny, is one of the largest craft medicinal hemp farms in Jamaica, and will be a major producer of THC-free, CBD distillates and oils for the domestic and export markets.
President of OGH Robert Weinstein says that the company is pleased to do its part to assist the Ministry of Health in its quest to ensure that every Jamaican has access to items to help to keep themselves and their families safe during this global pandemic.
“In every country across the world at this present moment, one thing is clear, we are not alone and we are all in this fight together. OGH Jamaica Ltd is committed to doing our part to help in this fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19,” Weinstein added.
More than 1.4 million people worldwide have been infected with the virus, which has claimed over 81,000 lives. As of Tuesday, Jamaica has recorded 63 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with four deaths.
Trelawny, Hanover and St Thomas are the only parishes with no recorded cases.
