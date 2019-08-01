Trelawny Football Association's Under - 18 finalists to be known on Saturday

FALMOUTH, Trelawny — The finalists in the Trelawny Football Association's Under-18 competition will be decided on Saturday with the playing of the semi-finals at the Elleston Wakeland Centre in Falmouth.

Zone One winners Jackson Town play Zone Four champions Invaders in the first game set to start at 2:00 pm, followed by Zone Two winners Duncans against Zone Three winners Holland at 4:00 pm, in a matchup of unbeaten teams.

Jackson Town is the only zone winners to have lost a game in the preliminary round, but topped their group with nine points — two more than Clark's Town and Kinloss.

Duncans, who won two of their three games and drew the other one, finished with seven points — one more than Spicy Hill, while Holland, who scored the most goals in the first round, ended their group play with 10 points, two more than second-placed Falmouth, who only conceded one goal in their four games played.

Invaders finished Zone Four with a perfect record of three wins and conceded just once as they comfortably won the group ahead of Friendship.