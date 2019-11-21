Trelawny Municipal Corporation seeks church leader

FALMOUTH, Trelawny — Chairman of the Trelawny Municipal Corporation (TMC), C Junior Gager, has revealed that the municipality is seeking to identify and contact the leader of a church who is believed to be preparing a section of lands on the Falmouth Market compound to informally construct a church building.

“...We also have a notice too for land that is prepared for a church to be built. We can't say anything further on the issue until after we have identified the minister of the gospel,” Gager told The Jamaica Observer West.

Gager, who is also mayor of Falmouth, was part of a team that recently served 20-day evacuation notices on four people who have constructed houses on a section of the Falmouth Market lands, owned by the municipality.

“We came over here recently and we realised that there is a whole village being built on lands that belong to the municipality. So we came out with a team of building officers and our chief executive officer and we served 20-day notices and they will have to leave by that time or else we will have to take further action,” Gager warned.

Recently, one building under construction on the compound was demolished during an operation carried out under the watchful eyes of members of the security forces, some senior members of the TMC, led by Gager, and the municipal police.

The TMC chairman bemoaned that the demolished structure lacked adequate building material and posed a safety threat.

“That structure that is up, and it is made of poor material and has no foundation and they are building and if something should happen then we the local authority will be responsible for all of this,” he argued.

He also noted that there was a major health threat for occupants, including children, at one of the four structures on the parcel of land, as the building was surrounded by wastewater from the market's sewage pool.

The municipal corporation blocked off the road leading to the buildings so that “no other buildings are placed on this land because it is for the improvement and expansion of the market”.