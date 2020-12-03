Trelawny Police Division awards members for outstanding performance

FALMOUTH, Trelawny — The hierarchy of Trelawny Police Division awarded three policemen assigned to the division for exemplary service at an awards ceremony held at the divisional headquarters in Falmouth last Thursday.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Courtney Wilson, who is assigned to the division's administration department, the awardees— Corporal Obrion Scarlet, Constable Richard Thompson and Constable Kenroy Bucknor who are currently assigned to Zone 2, Zone 1 and Zone 3 in Trelawny, respectively— were recognised for their attitude towards the job.

“They were the most outstanding performing officers over the period [this year] in making arrests, responding to citizens' queries, guiding and mentoring their juniors. They are also punctual, well-disciplined and community-oriented,” said DSP Wilson.

Commanding officer for the Trelawny Police Division Superintendent Kirk Ricketts, who also commended the policemen, highlighted Corporal Scarlet's near shave with death.

“I'm not only happy that Corporal Scarlet was able to make it here today, but able to make it this year, because we almost lost him early this year when someone armed with a weapon opened fire at him, so we are happy to have him here, one of the hardest working corporals we have in the division,” said Ricketts.

Sergeant Wayne Wallace, sub-officer in charge of community, safety and security, added another near-death story; this time involving Constable Thompson.

“We are also happy that Constable Thompson is here with us because on the 27th of September, 2006, he along with two others were travelling to Kingston for a prisoner and when they reached Bog Walk, they were in a motor vehicle accident, he was sitting in the front, and the two persons who were travelling with him died and he was the lone survivor,” he conveyed.

And speaking on behalf of the awardees, Constable Bucknor said that they are all committed to give their best as he gave God “thanks for life and for giving me health and strength to perform my duties.”

“We will continue to do our best and do what we know is right,” he stressed.

Special awards were also given to six individuals who retired from the force this year — Corporal Mark Williams, Jollett Moss, District Constable Joan Haughton, District Constable Olivia Green, District Constable Horace Saunders, and District Constable Valentine Hughes