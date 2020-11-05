TSO provides much-needed boost for MoBay retailers

MONTEGO BAY, St James - Jamaica Observer Take Style Out (TSO) provided a boom in sales for a number of participating retail outlets in Montego Bay, St James, last week, at a time when retailers were reporting a steep decline in business caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The onset of the pandemic has significantly slowed the economy, misplacing a number of workers, particularly those employed in the tourism sector.

During a visit to Maxie Department Store in Fairview last Thursday — the first of the three-day initiative — store manager Remekie McIntosh argued that the increase in business was inevitable because “Take Style Out has always been a time for big discounts”.

“The shoppers are buying mostly household items. It is normally household items that shoppers go for. When you have promotions like this people tend to gravitate to our household items,” he noted.

At the nearby Fontana Pharmacy, where there were discounts of up to 50 per cent on selected items, the store manager, Leonie Harvey, revealed that household items, hair care products and toys were the items that were most sought after by shoppers.

At the Fairview branch of Courts Furniture Store, the manager, Glendon Lowe, revealed that there was a marked improvement in sales over previous days.

“Take Style Out is always something that we look forward to. It really always brings quite a lot of business and this year is no different. Of course, COVID-19 has intervened and is causing a bit of challenges on business with the curfew…under normal circumstances we would have been going until 10:00pm, but right [now] we are down to about 6:00 pm, so that restrict the amount of business you can get in the evening,” he pointed out.

And shoppers were also happy with the bargains on offer.

Kayanna Spence found the discounts offered at Courts very appealing.

“My husband and I were looking at a convection oven. The deals are good. Courts came out with a bang. Prices are good, very good. I welcome the styles out in the midst of COVID,” she said.

Another shopper, Gary Love, who disclosed he heard about TSO on Twitter, said he enjoys shopping at Lloyd's Department Store, where the Observer West team caught up with him.

“I always shop at Lloyd's, I always look towards their sales,” he said, as he browsed the large quantity of men's shirts on display at a section of the store.