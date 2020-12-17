USAID donates to Flanker Primary, community amid coronavirus pandemic

MONTEGO BAY, St James - Fifty students attending the Flanker Primary and Junior High School were last week each gifted with a $29,000 voucher to purchase tablets and other school supplies under the Local Partner Development Programme (LPDP), funded by the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and implemented by FHI 360.

According to Morana Smodlaka Krajnovi, chief of party and country representative for FHI 360, the 50 St James students were the first of 300 from 10 schools in five parishes across Jamaica to benefit from a part of the US$1-million programme funded by the USAID to assist vulnerable community members during the COVID-19 spread.

“This additional amount that USAID has secured for Jamaica is US$1 million. For Flanker we have awarded back-to-school vouchers to students and each student is getting $29,000. But, we also have additional support which will go directly to three community organisations: the community resource centre and two churches because we will have these organisations and churches provide additional support to children psychosocial support, coaching, tutoring and helping them get through this difficult situation,” Krajnović told reporters at the school last week.

“We are looking at some of the most vulnerable communities in Jamaica because we want the support to go where this help is most needed.”

Lennox Wallace, chairman of Flanker Primary and Junior High School, expressed that the generosity of USAID was the most fulfilling moment for him since he assumed the chairmanship of the school board two years ago.

“This has been seriously my most satisfying moment since I have ascended to the post of chairman of this fantastic school,” Wallace stressed.

“This gift is another step in providing our well- needed students with vouchers to purchase educational materials, to include tablets. Also, other vouchers to ensure that while they are learning they are being fed at the same time. We thank the sponsors.”

Collette Barnes, the school principal, said the gift from USAID was very timely as since March a number of parents have been unemployed and therefore unable to purchase the well-needed tablets for their children to access the online learning platform.

“I must say that they came at a time when the school and the community are really being affected by the COVID-19, when most of our parents are currently unemployed. That leaves our students at home, not able to access the online platforms to complete given tasks. I must say that we are very much grateful for these gifts and we will use them to continue to transform lives through education. So the community, the school and teachers at large are really, really grateful,” said Barnes.

She disclosed that 40 per cent of her 365 students are currently at home “without devices and unable to access the online portal”.

“So what this will do, the $29,000 that they are gifted with, they can now go to Sangster's Book Stores to take a tablet and other school supplies, namely text books and workbooks to help them to continue their education,” the appreciative educator expressed.

Krajnović also disclosed that with the understanding that families have lost their jobs, some of them will get support under the programme with supermarket vouchers. She also revealed that operators of some small businesses and entrepreneurs will be supported with either some additional funding or equipment “to get back on their feet”.

“We have been working with Flanker-based organisations since 2017,” she shared.

The Local Partner Development project in Jamaica is a six-year, capacity-strengthening initiative that FHI 360 is implementing. Funded by USAID/Jamaica, the project supports the mission's overarching development objective to improve the ability of communities to withstand, alleviate and respond to environmental threats and factors that increase citizen vulnerability. The specific goal of the project is to build the capacity of Jamaican non-governmental organisations, social enterprises, community-based organisations, civil society organisations and government entities that partner with the USAID/Jamaica Office of Citizen Security to become effective, sustainable actors in the effort to improve citizen security and social cohesion.