Usain Bolt Foundation donates computers to seven Trelawny schools

GRANVILLE, Trelawny — Legendary sprinter Usain Bolt on Tuesday stopped in his native parish of Trelawny where he handed over computers to seven schools, as he starts his mission to provide at least 500 of them to primary schools across the island, through the Usain Bolt Foundation.

The handover to the seven schools was a partnership with Microsoft UK valued at £12,000.

“We have an idea in which direction we will be going with this and we will continue adding more and more, and we are going to try to do more of this as possible. We are trying to give no less than 500 computers throughout Jamaica,” the iconic sprinter told reporters following the handover ceremony at Granville Primary School in Trelawny.

Apart from Granville Primary, the other Trelawny schools to receive computers were Albert Town Primary, Spring Garden Primary, Duanvale Primary, Waldensia Primary, Perth Town Academy and Falmouth All-Age.

“I decided that you know what, I am going to try to get computers to a lot of infant and primary schools around Jamaica but I had to start with Trelawny of course,” the Trelawny native remarked during the handover ceremony.

Bolt told reporters that schools, attended by students whose parents are involved in his music projects, will also be the recipients of his computer equipment donations.

“We have a lot of people that we are close to and we do project in music [so] we also want to extend this to the artistes that we work with, to their primary schools as well,” revealed the world renowned track star.

He not only expressed gratitude to Microsoft for partnering with the Usain Bolt Foundation, but also Digicel, which provided the schools with Wi-Fi.

“I really want to thank Microsoft because they came through and they helped us with these computers, and I want to thank Digicel also for actually coming through with the Wi-Fi. I want to say — kids work hard, be determined, never give up on your dreams, because anything is possible,” said Bolt.

Recently, the Usain Bolt Foundation completed work on improving the grounds of Granville Primary School. The ground, previously unpaved and which serves as a playing area, was a constant nuisance to the children as plumes of dust and mud negatively impacted their daily lives.

Bolt said while he was happy with the paving of the grounds, he was even more satisfied with the delivery of the computer equipment.

Trelawny Northern Member of Parliament Victor Wright; chairman of Granville Primary School, Councillor Phillip Service; and principal of Granville Primary School, Ivanhoe Gordon, all expressed their gratitude to the benevolent Usain Bolt Foundation.

“I was struggling with dust and really a rugged schoolyard. The schoolyard paved was a big dream and it came through so easily. It tells me that there is value in dreaming big,” Gordon said.

Chairman of the foundation, Winsome Wilkins said the decade-old foundation has provided yeoman services to children since its existence.

“It has been 10 years since the existence of the Usain Bolt Foundation and, over the years, we have made major investments to improve early childhood institutions, provide support to at- risk youths, improve playground facilities, support children in special needs, support children who are wards of the State — these are just a few areas which we have supported over the past 10 years,” she said.