UTech nursing student reaches out to needy Trelawny family

DUNCANS, Trelawny - When first-year University of Technology, Jamaica [UTech] School of Nursing student, Monique Boothe, arrived recently at the Duncans Health Clinic in Trelawny for her practicum, she also unwittingly took the first steps of her humanitarianism journey.

With the support of a number of donors, who she solicited for support, the 21-year-old aspiring nurse put together care packages, which she handed over to a needy family consisting of a bedridden mother, 34-year-old Jody-Ann Barrett and five of her six children, at their home in the Logwood Walk section of Duncans, last week.

Barrett is the mother of four boys, ages 18, 16, 14 and four; and two girls, ages six and two, respectively. But the eldest child is not living with her.

The family's financial situation is challenging, even as the children are all on the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH).

“The donation includes food supplies, clothing and back-to-school items, and a wedge to support her [Barrett's] back because she is paralysed from her waist down, so she cannot help herself,” the student nurse disclosed.

“She has five children living with her [and] they don't have much financial support, but the children are on PATH. So, I got donations from several organisations including West Haven Children's Home, Special Olympics Jamaica, the Falmouth Catholic Church, Food for the Poor and Duncans Supermarket and Deja Resorts and Spa and Falmouth Anglican Church,” she told the Jamaica Observer West.

The paths of the paraplegic Barrett and Boothe crossed at the Duncans Health Clinic, where the 34-year-old is a patient.

“I have practicum for the third semester of my studies and I was assigned to the Duncans Health Centre. I was working there for three weeks and I had a project to do a family study, so the registered nurse at the health centre and the community health aid introduced me to this family. She is a patient there. I decided to go ahead and work with this family,” the nursing student reflected.

“She is bedridden, so we got a wedge to help her sitting up in the bed and to get out the bed to go in the wheelchair; she needs assistance because she cannot sit up, she cannot stand.”

Moved with compassion, Boothe was spurred into action after learning first-hand of the poor living conditions of Barrett and her children, who occupy a one-bedroom board house, with an attached rickety kitchen.

Barrett's mother and sister and their five children live in separate houses on the premises.

The occupants are without running water and their only access to the precious commodity is from a standpipe in the community.

The plight of Barrett, who eked out a living as a fruit vendor, was exacerbated when she became immobilized in February after becoming paralysed from her waist down, rendering her unable to generate an income.

“I have been in this condition from February. Mi was walking and a feel a pain in my hip, me go doctor and he gave me medication and me just can't walk again,” she told the Observer West.

She expressed gratitude for Boothe's efforts to garner assistance for her.

“I really appreciate what she has done for us,” she said with a broad smile.

The young Boothe, who will graduate in 2023, and fulfil her childhood ambition to become a nurse, indicated that she will not only endeavour to perpetuate the assistance to Barrett and her family, but champion the cause of others in need of assistance as much as she possibly can.

“This most certainly is an interest that I have now. The journey of getting to know the family and getting to know how in need they were and getting in contact with the supporters and getting the donations, have brought a joy to me. So this is something that I am interested in continuing to do in the future,” she shared.

She noted that ever since she can remember, her ambition has always been to become a nurse as she has a passion for caring for people.

“I enjoy assisting persons, helping them to get better because you know when you are sick that is the time you need someone to care for you, not just physically, but to talk to and help you through the situation,” she argued.