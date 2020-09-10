Venjahnce returns with
SHEFFIELD, WESTMORELAND- Reggae artiste Venjahnce is determined to become a household name in the Jamaican music industry.
“I've been working hard to build a name for myself in the music business since the mid-1990s. I have a lot of experience and I am ready to take my place in the spotlight,” said Venjahnce, whose given name is Verol Stevens.
The Westmoreland-based deejay, who hails from Sheffield in the parish, is getting ready to drop a hot new single titled Ganja Train.
The song that was produced by Ralston Barrett on the Restoration rhythm is scheduled to be released on September 20 on the Symphony B Records imprint.
“Over the past few years I have been recording on one-drop rhythms, but this song is on a dancehall beat. I'm very excited about it, I can't wait to see how the fans will react to it,” said Venjahnce.
The artiste is currently working on a seven-track EP titled The Village, which is scheduled to be released before the end of the year.
The EP is co-produced by legendary Jamaican drummer George Miller of the Firehouse Crew band and Barrett.
“I am recording some very good songs for the EP, the project is coming together nicely, it's going to be a wonderful EP,” said Venjahnce, who is known for songs such as The Village, How Long and Jah Love Sweet.
