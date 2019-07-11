Vision boarding in MoBay

The I Love MoBay Foundation hosted its second vision board workshop for the year with Montego Bay businesswoman T'Shura Gibbs at the Western Jamaica Campus of the University of the West Indies on Saturday, June 29. Scores of people turned out eager to engage in the process of collaging images and words representing their dreams and desires, which are intended to serve as

motivation. Gibbs kick-started the workshop with a motivational talk followed by a guided with the attendees before they ventured into designing their vision boards. Here (from left), Kereen Morris, Natasha Broodie, Tyler Colquhoun, and Tashoy Channer display their completed boards.

