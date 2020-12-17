VOX POP: Are you willing to take the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available in Jamaica?

Several countries across the world have started to administer COVID-19 vaccines in the fight against the coronavirus that has killed more than 1.6 million people and sickened over 73.4 million worldwide.

In Jamaica, which has recorded over 276 COVID-19-related deaths and 11,907 cases of the virus, the Government plans to vaccinate roughly 450,000 people against the respiratory disease next year.

Jamaica Observer West photographer Alan Lewin earlier this week asked people across parishes in the western region: “Are you willing to take the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available in Jamaica?”

Here are some of the responses:

HENRY SAMUELS, unemployed

No. I am not going to take it. It is killing people. I heard that it killed two people in another countrty. I can't trust the vaccine. It is something to mash up mankind.

ASTON BROWN, security guard

Yes. I would take it if other countries take it and it doesn't affect them. Once it is proven that it helps lower the spread of the virus, I will take it.

NOEL JACKSON, unemployed

I don't think I would take it. The reason is based on what I heard. I think it's the mark of the beast, and it may represent the mark of the devil. God people should avoid the devil.

NORMA WHYTE, office helper

I haven't made up my mind if I will take it or not. I need to see and know more about it. The Government must first take it, how will we know if it's a legit vaccine?