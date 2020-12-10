VOX POP: Do you agree with MoBay mayor's decision not to have the customary Grand Market event this year?

Mayor of Montego Bay Leeroy Williams recently announced that there will be no Grand Market in the resort city this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In recent weeks, the parish of St James has seen an uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases.

As at December 8, the parish has 1,195 of the 11, 369 cases recorded across the island.

Jamaica Observer West photographer Alan Lewin recently asked people on the streets of Montego Bay: “Do you agree with the mayor's decision to cancel the customary Grand Market event this year?”

Here are some of the responses: