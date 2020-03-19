VOX POP: Is the Govt doing enough to prevent spread of novel coronavirus?
Prime Minister Andrew Holness on Monday announced a raft of measures designed to stem further spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). These include the closing of bars, nightclubs, and other places of entertainment, the scaling down of clinics, hospital visits, no gathering of more than 20 people in public spaces and the requirement of non-essential work in the public and private sectors to be done from home.
The Government had previously imposed travel bans on at least eight countries and has ordered the closure of schools, initially for 14 days, among other measures.
Up to Tuesday, there were some 13 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 on the island.
Jamaica Observer West photographer Alan Lewin yesterday asked people on the streets of St James: “Do you think the Government is doing enough to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus?”
Here are some of the responses:
Merline Lewin, businesswoman
Yes, the government is doing a lot. But them need to check out the Chinese documents, too many Chinese coming to Jamaica, and start work in supermarkets with no health record. We don't know if them sick.
Monica Bennett, vendor
Yes. Well, they are trying their best with the many warning, although some people won't listen. People saying it's man-made sickness. You can't blame the Government, they are doing their best.
Christine Braham, self-employed
No. They are hiding something from the public. If it's China the disease started, why we have to start using Chinese materials to prevent it such as gloves, masks, and other China-made products to protect ourselves?
Brittanie Cunningham, entertainer
Yes. They are doing a good thing by locking down schools and other crowded areas, and warn people to stay inside their dwellings.
Runkus Vibration, selector
Yes. So far they are sensitising the nation about the virus by calling press conferences to inform the public, and they installed a hotline where you can call for help and information. The health minister is doing a good job.
Tashoy Channer, student
I think they are doing a good job. They have put in place lots of things to reduce human contact, like closing schools. They are also providing information on the disease on all media platforms. I believe though, that they should provide some complimentary gear to who can't afford it.
Sherise Bailey, hotel employee
Yes. I think the Government is doing their best to curtail the spreading, as they keep you update on the news, every day and implement a hotline for information.
