VOX POP: What is your new year's wish for Jamaica?

As Jamaicans approach the dawn of 2021, Jamaica Observer West photographer Alan Lewin yesterday asked people across parishes in the western region:

“What is your new year's wish for Jamaica?”

Here are some of the responses:

Kemar Gayle, call centre agent



I would like to see everything in Jamaica get back to normal. I would like for the coronavirus to disappear off the land, so everybody can resume work, more than now where we have to adjust to these hard times. I am looking forward to prosperity for everyone.



Abu Kwachi, bush doctor



My main wish for 2021 is to get the coronavirus under control, whether by vaccine, herbal remedy or even by prayer, so that the economy can get back in order.



Denise Myers, waitress



I wish for the coronavirus to die out, so we can get back our jobs and I hope for the crime rate to at least ease down.



Lauren Pryce, customer service representative



I wish for everyone to be healthy, mentally strong and to achieve their goals for 2021.And hope the Government finds a solution for crime and violence.



Peta Gaye Gordon, attorney-at-law



My wish for 2021 is for the coronavirus to disappear and for me to be the best version of myself.



Hyacinth Whitter, marriage officer Well my wish is for the coronavirus to disappear, and things get back to normal, and crime and violence stop, and also for road accidents to ease down. (Photo: Alan Lewin) Marie Sweetness, sales clerk



I wish for COVID to ease up,so that people can get back to work, and schoolchildren can get back to school. I hope also that crime will stop.



Renee Kaye Garwood, waitress



Well, I hope everything gets back to normal and everyone live good and put God first in what they do throughout the year.



Coleen Lumsden, financial advisor



I wish for Jamaica to bounce back from this COVID thing and get back on track with the vision 2030 plan.



Razor Brown, DJ



I hope for the pandemic to leave Jamaica so we can start to party and have fun and to meet and greet friends again.