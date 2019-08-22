Wards Power Tools boosts Kiwanis Club Breast Cancer 5K with $2-m sponsorship

MONTEGO BAY, St James — The Kiwanis Club of Providence-Montego Bay Breast Cancer 5K Run/Walk has been given a much-needed boost by Wards Power Tools & Supplies, through an injection of $2 million in sponsorship, over the next two years.

This year's event is set for Sunday, October 27 in Montego Bay.

The announcement was made last Thursday at the official launch of the Run/Walk at Hard Rock Café in the resort city.

The initiative is one of the club's many projects, and forms part of the group's overall goal of public service to the parish of St James, and to the nation in general. Funds from the event are geared towards research into the cause, prevention, diagnosis, treatment and cure of breast cancer for thousands of Jamaican women.

Over the past nine years the club has donated roughly $4 million to the Jamaica Cancer Society.

Shanice Lewis, public relations officer, Wards Power Tools & Supplies, explained that her company's donation is an added dimension to the company's policy of always giving back to the community.

“At Wards Power Tools & Supplies we are constantly identifying projects that are impactful, and we help in assisting communities, as that is a major part of our company's core policy. Breast cancer is something that affects several Jamaican women and this initiative by the Kiwanis Club of Providence, an all-female organisation, to tackle the disease is a fight that we felt compelled to join. We have signed on as title sponsors for the next two years and we will be assisting in raising funds and supporting as best we can,” Lewis stated.

The club is looking at surpassing the 2,000 people who participated in the event last year, when the starter's gun is fired at 6:00 am at Fairview in Montego Bay.

— Aceion Cunningham