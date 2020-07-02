Water Square fountain to be restored as TMC intensifies drive to beautify Falmouth

FALMOUTH, Trelawny - As the Trelawny Municipal Corporation (TMC) intensifies its drive to improve the aesthetics of the historic town of Falmouth, plans are well advanced to get the fountain in the historic Water Square in Falmouth up and running again.

But, according to chairman of the TMC, Councillor C Junior Gager, due to financial constraints, plans to redesign the fountain have had to be scrapped.

“We are going to get the fountain going again. We recently went and looked at it. As it is, we will not be able to change the design. We wanted to do a new design, but I don't think we will have the funding to do it. We are going to get it painted and all of what is necessary to get it to start working again,” disclosed Gager, who is also mayor of Falmouth.

He further disclosed that the municipality decided to put the facility out of operation more than two years ago after it became a frequent bathing spot for mentally challenged people in the town.

“People were using it [water from fountain] to wash cars and all of that, and mentally challenged people used to bathe there, so we had shut it down. We are going to start it back and what we are going to do now, we are going to employ a caretaker to monitor the whole area,” he told the Jamaica Observer West.

The mayor, who noted that the Trelawny Municipal Corporation is unrelenting in its mission to beautify the town, also highlighted that there have been drain cleaning activities, the repair of picket fencing in Water Square, among other projects, which were recently undertaken in the Georgian town.

“We did some bushing, we did drain cleaning, and we are now doing repairs on picket fence in the township and the planting of flowers in Water Square and by the courthouse. We are going to be looking at the area beside the courthouse too, and we will be doing picket fencing and we will be replanting flowers there too,” he explained.

“In the future we are also going to be seeking funding to repair the clocks in Water Square, Duncans, and Wakefield in the parish,” said Gager.