WDA meet Seaton Crescent in WFA U-13 final
LLANDILO, Westmoreland — West Development Agency (WDA) will put their perfect win record on the line on Saturday when they take on unbeaten Seaton Crescent in the final of the inaugural Westmoreland Football Association DTR Foundation/Chappa Auto Under-13 Development League at the Llandilo Sports Complex in Westmoreland, set to start at 10:00am.
WDA won all six games played, while Seaton Crescent won five and drew one.
Eight teams started the competition, including Grott FC, Georges Plain FC, Touscanny Warriors FC, Grange Hill FC, Petersfield FC and Little London FC.
In addition to the championship trophy there will be individual awards named after outstanding past Westmoreland players. The Leading Goal Scorer will be awarded the Andred Andrews Trophy; Best Midfielder will get the Desmond Pringle Trophy; Best Defender will be awarded the Clive Richard Trophy; and the Best Goalkeeper will be awarded the Clive Wedderburn Trophy.
