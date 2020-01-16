We Inspire Women's Brunch set to sparkle
MONTEGO BAY, St James — Puisne judge Sonia Bertram-Linton is among a group of influential female speakers who will address the third staging of the We Inspire Women's Brunch set for Sunday, January 26 at the Holiday Inn Resort in Rose Hall, St James.
Other speakers include Gloria Henry, the assistant vice-president of the Port Authority of Jamaica (Montego Bay Free Zone) and Angella Whitter, managing director, Whitter Group.
Themed 'Sparkle,' the event will feature women decked in the colour black and gold sequins, which symbolises the strength and beauty of a woman determined to win in 2020, said Cortia Bingham, the founder and CEO of We Inspire Women, organisers of the event.
Since 2016, We Inspire Women has hosted over 15 successful self-development and inspirational events geared towards solutions to problems faced by women in their journey towards success.
The platform utilises stories of very influential Jamaican women to give hope and impart success strategies that can be applied to all areas of a woman's life and journey.
Bingham, a native of Montego Bay, has also shared her story of abuse, to inspire others.
“I am extremely proud of the We Inspire Women brand and what we have been able to accomplish since 2016. Through collective efforts, we have been blazing the trail to mobilise and connect women through accelerated networking and volunteerism. Our mandate encapsulates the voice of active hope, emotional and spiritual breakthroughs as well as accelerated networking,” Bingham explained.
She also noted that, “the theme represents a powerful and symbolic meaning as we will focus on encouraging women to step out in their power and choose a life of happiness and peace of mind, as they take on a positive attitude towards living their best life.”
Other speakers who have served as inspiration on the We Inspire stage are Member of Parliament for East Rural St Andrew, and wife of Prime Minister Andrew Holness, Juliet Holness; Director of Public Prosecutions, Paula Llewellyn and Novia McDonald-Whyte, senior editor, The Jamaica Observer.
