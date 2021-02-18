Welch, Barrett named MVPs
St James High School's Kemauny Welch and Rhyeem Barrett of Herbert Morrison Technical High School walked away with the most valuable player (MVP) awards for the Under-16 and Under-19 sections of the 2019/20 Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) Western Conference basketball competitions at the presentation ceremony held at Montego Bay Cricket Club last Friday.
The season ended in February last year with Herbert Morrison winning the double for the sixth-straight year, but the presentation ceremony was delayed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Welsh won two awards as he was also the leading scorer in the competition, while Flawless Travers of Holland High School won awards for the most free throws made and the most three-pointers.
Cornwall College's Dionte McBean won the award for most rebounds and his teammate Ryan Watson won the award for most steals, with Herbert Morrison's Delmar Clarke taking the award for the most assists.
Barrett won three awards, as in addition to the MVP award, he also won for most points scored and most blocked shots.
The Cornwall College pair of Omar Campbell and Rushane Francis won the awards for most rebounds and most steals; Herbert Morrison's Davaughn Campbell won for most assists; Mario Brown of Holland High won for most free throws and Amardo Brown of Rhodes Hall High School won for most three-point baskets made.
