Welcome Gifts!

Employees of the Montego Bay branch of Centerfield Call Center and representatives of Food For the Poor (FFP) share a photo op with Dappa Lane, Glendevon resident Burchell Hillary (front, right) and daughter Ann Marie (front, fourth left) recently, after they handed over a new house to Burchell, constructed at a cost of US$5,500.

Hillary's house was destroyed by fire four years ago. Centerfield representatives also presented care packages to a number of residents in the Dappa Lane area.

Marsha Burrell Rose, marketing manager for Centerfield, noted that the gifts form part of her company's community outreach programme. “It is very important to reach out to some communities and its members, we see the need to help them, and we will be helping more people in the future,” said Burrell Rose. (Photo: Aan Lewin)