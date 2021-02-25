Welcome gift
The Cornwall College track and field team recently received a tent and equipment as they prepare for the expected restart of competition. The tent was donated by family members of the late Dr Sammy Williams, in memory of that outstanding Cornwallian, while members of the Toronto chapter of the old boys' association assisted in the sourcing of the tent and making the shipping arrangements for it to come to Jamaica.
The equipment, including starting blocks, discus and pole vault poles was donated by the Mission Impossible group, a set of old boys based in Jamaica and North America dedicated to assisting the track team. The presentation was made recently on the grounds of the school by Cornwall College old boy Lloyd Parchment on behalf of the benefactors. Here, Parchment (centre) presents a discus to thrower Tio-Josh Mowatt, while (from left) Coach Christopher Mitchell, team Captain Richardo Thompson and Jordae Wilson look on.
(Photo: Paul Reid)
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy