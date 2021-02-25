Welcome gift

The Cornwall College track and field team recently received a tent and equipment as they prepare for the expected restart of competition. The tent was donated by family members of the late Dr Sammy Williams, in memory of that outstanding Cornwallian, while members of the Toronto chapter of the old boys' association assisted in the sourcing of the tent and making the shipping arrangements for it to come to Jamaica.

The equipment, including starting blocks, discus and pole vault poles was donated by the Mission Impossible group, a set of old boys based in Jamaica and North America dedicated to assisting the track team. The presentation was made recently on the grounds of the school by Cornwall College old boy Lloyd Parchment on behalf of the benefactors. Here, Parchment (centre) presents a discus to thrower Tio-Josh Mowatt, while (from left) Coach Christopher Mitchell, team Captain Richardo Thompson and Jordae Wilson look on.

(Photo: Paul Reid)