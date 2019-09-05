Welcome to MoBay, Archbishop!

Archbishop Mary Floyd-Palmer (left) of Philadelphia, USA, is presented with a plaque by Odette

Dyer, regional director of tourism at the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) on the occasion of her visit

to Montego Bay last week Wednesday. Archbishop Floyd-Palmer, who is the first female African

American to hold that post in the history of the US, was accompanied by her aide, Dr John

Thompson. Her visit to the resort city was orchestrated by justice of the peace, Doris Parchment.

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT