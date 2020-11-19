WELL DONE
Detective Inspector Cordia Ashley (second left), the acting crime officer for Trelawny, collects an award on behalf of her Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB) colleagues, from Senior Superintendent Wayne Josephs (left) of the CIB headquarters in Kingston, in recognition of the outstanding performance in their crime-fighting efforts since the start of the year.
The Jamaica Observer West was told that the Trelawny CIB played a major role in the parish achieving a 90 per cent clear-up rate in major crimes this year.
The presentation was made at Club Cali, near Falmouth, on Saturday.
