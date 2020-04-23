Western-based Adventists distribute well-needed food supplies to soften COVID-19 blow

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Responding to the economic challenges facing many people in Jamaica, the Seventh-day Adventist Church in western Jamaica distributed over $4 million worth of basic food items to needy persons across the region.

Numerous individuals, inclusive of church members, have been out of jobs due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which prompted a response from the church's administration.

“Even with decreasing income, we are mindful of our vulnerable members and community individuals, so we have spent approximately $4 million to purchase basic food items to supplement what each pastoral district and local congregation will be able to put together,” said Pastor Glen Samuels, president of the Seventh-day Adventist Church in western Jamaica. “Notwithstanding…the intensified worldwide spread of the pandemic pestilence called COVID19, we hold on together trusting in our never-failing God.”

The distribution was done through its 243 congregations covering the parishes of St James, Westmoreland, St Elizabeth and Hanover.

Each congregation was allocated a basic package of rice, flour, cornmeal, peas and canned protein items to be distributed.

For Sonia Rowe of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, Siloah, St Elizabeth, the care package was a “contribution given within a well-needed time. The package that was given was good and well-appreciated,” she stressed.

Samuels also appealed to church pastors and members to “do the best we can to help those we can for as long as we can”.

“The distribution is an initial response to the church and communities in which they operate as we bring practical evidence of the love of Jesus Christ towards humanity,” Samuels emphasised.