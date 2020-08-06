Western Ja entrepreneur establishes company to minimise COVID-19 spread

SAVANNA-LA-MAR, Westmoreland - As members of the business community continue to hatch innovative ways to stay afloat in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic, operators of Nacana Motors Limited a local motor vehicle dealership company recently formed Nacana Solutions Limited, which largely imports COVID-19 relief supplies for the local market.

“Nacana Solutions is an extended arm of Nacana Motors Limited. The pandemic has changed everything, so we are doing this so we can cope and we can help fellow Jamaicans too,” said Neville Ricketts, CEO and founder of Nacana Solutions.

“Nacana Solutions is a company born out of the whole COVID-19 pandemic. We now import and distribute COVID-relief supplies and we try to see how best we can reach out to the public to offer them sanitation supplies, masks, everything that has to do with the whole COVID-relief pandemic at a cheaper and more affordable cost.”

With locations in Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland and Montego Bay, St James, Nacana Solutions, which was established in March, serves the western parishes of Trelawny, St James, Hanover, Westmoreland and St Elizabeth.

Ricketts, who noted that his newly formed business is steadily gaining momentum, revealed that the company is heavily patronised by educational institutions that are now making preparation for the opening of the new academic year.

“We have a special package for schools at discounts on any of the COVID-relief products we sell,” Ricketts stressed.

“We are getting a lot of quality feedback from our customer base. The schools especially are gravitating to what we have to offer and schools are even reaching out to us with different products that they want. They are asking us to source for them in order to get themselves ready for the new school year.”

He explained that even as Nacana is heavy on sanitisation, they also stock COVID personal protective equipment, such as masks and shields.

“We do sanitisation, we do shields, we do masks, we do dispensers, we do portable sanitising fog machine, which is one of the biggest sellers now around the schools and hotels. We try our best to satisfy every request. We largely source our products by way of import, but if we can find them here [locally] we partner with them to offer these products to whosoever needs it,” explained the Nacana Solutions CEO.

He pointed out that he intends to extend the line of business even during the post-COVID era.

“Nacana Solutions is not restricted to the pandemic, because there is always an area that needs these products. The demand for sanitising will always be there going forward even after the COVID has gone to sleep.”

“We realise you hardly hear about the common cold and flu anymore because everybody is sanitising, they have put a certain restriction in their lifestyle. They don't shake hands anymore, they don't do that because as simple as you take it, the flu virus can be passed on by the shaking of hands. We are now more cautious, we are wiping down places, we are keeping our areas clean so there will always be a need for our products. And whatever need we see as Nacana Solutions, we will put whatever it takes to get a solution.”