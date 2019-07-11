Western Sports Diary July 11-17 2019
Today
St James FA/Sandals Resorts International Under-20
Cambridge vs Norwood @ UDC — 3:00 pm
Maldon vs Heights @ Albion — 3:00 pm
St James FA/Sandals Resorts International Under-17
Bogue FC vs Green Pond @ UDC 1:00 pm
WBA Elite League Elimination Series
Sav-Elite Titans vs Lucea Flames @ Montego Bay Cricket Club - 7:00pm
Saturday
Trelawny FA Under 18 Boys League
Duanvale vs Wait-A-Bit @ Clarks Town — 2:00 pm
Spicy Hill vs Rio Bueno @ Sea-Road — 2:00 pm
Clarks Town vs Kinloss @ Clarks Town — 4:00 pm
Duncans vs Prospect Links @ Sea-Road — 4:00 pm
WBA Elite League Semi-finals
Cricket Club Knights vs Boys Club Warriors @ Cricket Club - 5:00 pm
Granville Jaguars vs Falmouth Saints @ Cricket Club — 7:00 pm
Sunday
Trelawny FA Under-18 Boys League
Falmouth vs Salt Mash United @ William Knibb — 2:00 pm
Holland United vs Daniel Town @ William Knibb — 4:00 pm
Monday
St James FA/Sandals Resorts International Under-17
West Green vs Bogue @ West Green — 1:00 pm
Tuesday
WBA Elite League Semi-finals
Falmouth Saints vs Granville Jaguars @ Cricket Club — 7:00 pm
Wednesday
St James FA/Sandals Resorts International Under-17
MBU vs Granville @ Wespow 1:00 pm
Green Pond vs Better Tomorrow @ Green Pond — 3:00 pm
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy