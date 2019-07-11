Western Sports Diary July 11-17 2019

Today St James FA/Sandals Resorts International Under-20 Cambridge vs Norwood @ UDC — 3:00 pm Maldon vs Heights @ Albion — 3:00 pm St James FA/Sandals Resorts International Under-17 Bogue FC vs Green Pond @ UDC 1:00 pm WBA Elite League Elimination Series Sav-Elite Titans vs Lucea Flames @ Montego Bay Cricket Club - 7:00pm Saturday Trelawny FA Under 18 Boys League Duanvale vs Wait-A-Bit @ Clarks Town — 2:00 pm Spicy Hill vs Rio Bueno @ Sea-Road — 2:00 pm Clarks Town vs Kinloss @ Clarks Town — 4:00 pm Duncans vs Prospect Links @ Sea-Road — 4:00 pm WBA Elite League Semi-finals Cricket Club Knights vs Boys Club Warriors @ Cricket Club - 5:00 pm Granville Jaguars vs Falmouth Saints @ Cricket Club — 7:00 pm Sunday Trelawny FA Under-18 Boys League Falmouth vs Salt Mash United @ William Knibb — 2:00 pm Holland United vs Daniel Town @ William Knibb — 4:00 pm Monday St James FA/Sandals Resorts International Under-17 West Green vs Bogue @ West Green — 1:00 pm Tuesday WBA Elite League Semi-finals Falmouth Saints vs Granville Jaguars @ Cricket Club — 7:00 pm Wednesday St James FA/Sandals Resorts International Under-17 MBU vs Granville @ Wespow 1:00 pm Green Pond vs Better Tomorrow @ Green Pond — 3:00 pm

