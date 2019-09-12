PHOTO: Western STARS

Two former western-based school boys football stars, Brian Brown and Peter-Lee Vassell, both came off the bench to score for Jamaica in last Friday's CONCACAF Nations League game at the Montego Bay Sports Complex against Antigua & Barbuda. Jamaica won the game 6-0. Brown (#18) led Rusea's High to back- to-back daCosta Cup titles in the 2010 and 2011 seasons, while Vassell (#16) led Cornwall College to a record 12th daCosta Cup title in the 2016 season. (Photo: Paul Reid)

